Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Up 3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 30,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,041,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

