Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Up 3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 30,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,041,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.
In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
