US Bancorp DE Buys 15,115 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 642,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

