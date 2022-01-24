US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

