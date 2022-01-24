US Bancorp DE Has $4.13 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $157.25 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.96 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

