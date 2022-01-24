US Bancorp DE Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $434,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $153.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

