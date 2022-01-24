US Bancorp DE Purchases 232 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

