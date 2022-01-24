US Bancorp DE Sells 718 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 73.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $86.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

