Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

