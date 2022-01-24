Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 89,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $107.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

