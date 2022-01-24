Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 90.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 231.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 50,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,481,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,556,000 after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $206.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.