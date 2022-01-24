Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 607,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,380,949 shares.The stock last traded at $157.38 and had previously closed at $159.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 255,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

