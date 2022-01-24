Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

