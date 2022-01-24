Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.85 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04.

