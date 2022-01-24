Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

