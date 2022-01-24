Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $198.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

