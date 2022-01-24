Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.00 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

