Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. 7,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,600. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

