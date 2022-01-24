Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,056,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $5.18 on Monday, reaching $215.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,413. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

