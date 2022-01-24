Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $141.28. 336,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,258. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.