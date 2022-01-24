Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares were down 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 98,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,634,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

VXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $577.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.12.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.