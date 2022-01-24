Vector Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vector Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25.

VGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

