Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 29111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

