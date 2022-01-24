VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 49.9% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $459,962.50 and approximately $7,024.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00098529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,879.58 or 0.99936009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00431090 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,625,448 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

