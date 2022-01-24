Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.16 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

