Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.