Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $135,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

