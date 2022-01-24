Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,005 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

APTV stock opened at $140.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.08. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.