Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 151,110 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3,297.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 161,118 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.