Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.39 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 203,142 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

