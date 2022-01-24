Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $26.01 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the quarter. Ambarella accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $130.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

