Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 32,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 341,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $345.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $360.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

