Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $8.67 million and $430,220.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00042527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,800,080 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

