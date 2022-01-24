Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.75 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 63,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

