Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.49

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 33744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,746 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

