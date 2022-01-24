Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.49

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 33744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,746 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
