Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

VRDN traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,871. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

