Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,410,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07. The company has a market cap of $389.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.