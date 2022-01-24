Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

NYSE:V opened at $201.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

