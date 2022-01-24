Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $494.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

