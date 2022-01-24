Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) SVP Sells $14,185.50 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) SVP Riva Bakal sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $14,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SEAT stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02. Vivid Seats Inc has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

