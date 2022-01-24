Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) & Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 12.18% 49.66% 6.99%

51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.80 -$136.61 million $3.86 11.17

Vivid Seats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivid Seats and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80 Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.60%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Vivid Seats on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

