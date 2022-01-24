Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.70

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 70822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

VLTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

