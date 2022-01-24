Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €63.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.21 ($71.83).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of VNA stock traded down €0.87 ($0.99) on Wednesday, hitting €47.72 ($54.23). 1,721,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of €49.94 and a 200 day moving average of €53.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

