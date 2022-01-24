W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 1,008 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.