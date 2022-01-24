W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $276.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

