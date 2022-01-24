W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

