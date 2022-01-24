W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,828,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,294 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 760,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 730,796 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,949,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

