W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after purchasing an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

