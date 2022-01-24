W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.01 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

