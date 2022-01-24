W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 91,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,516.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

