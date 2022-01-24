W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $492.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

